Standardised packaging of tobacco to begin in 2018

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:02

The Government has approved regulations which will bring into force a tobacco standardised packaging regime from 14 March, 2018.

Six weeks is allowed for old stock to be distributed and a further six weeks for that old stock to be sold, meaning that after 6 June 2018 only standardised packs will be able to be sold.

New Zealand is among a number of countries internationally to adopt standardised packaging. The regime is similar to that in place in Australia.

Tobacco packets will be the same standard dark brown/green background colour as Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland and France.

New pictures and health warnings will be enlarged to cover at least 75% of the front of tobacco packs, and all tobacco company marketing imagery will be removed.

Tobacco manufacturers will be allowed to print a brand name and variant on their tobacco products, but the regulations standardise how these look, including where they must be on the pack, what type face and font size and colour must be used.

Cigarettes will only be sold in packs of either 20 or 25 sticks, in standard cardboard packs and loose tobacco in pouches of 30 or 50 grams in standard rectangular soft plastic pouches.

