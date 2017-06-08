Walk through a mobile world of healthcare at Waikato Health Hub

Thursday, 8 June, 2017 - 17:10

It’s new, it’s interactive and one day its services might just save your life.

This is your chance to walk through a mobile world of healthcare at Fieldays’ Waikato Health Hub, 14-17 June 2017 stand E32.

Mobile Health Solutions has teamed up with a range of healthcare services including many from Waikato District Health Board (DHB) to showcase some of the innovative and lifesaving services they are providing communities.

From the brain, boobs to a giant bowel - that’s inflatable you can walk through - Waikato Health Hub’s got it all on topics from cancer detection and treatment, rural mental health and wellbeing through to services that support our rangatahi/youth.

There’ll also be a live ‘mock’ surgery on Mobile Health’s surgical bus.

Chief Executive of Waikato DHB Dr Nigel Murray is excited about showcasing some of the latest healthcare advances at Fieldays saying: "The Waikato DHB serves the largest rural population in New Zealand.

"We know that people living in rural areas often have difficulty getting to see a doctor, with a shortage of GPs and a long trip to the Emergency Department or their hospital specialist. We want to help address this with our proposal for a third medical school for NZ, based in the Waikato to help train more doctors who want to live in rural areas and serve the community. And we want to improve access to healthcare through our SmartHealth online doctor service. Both these initiatives will be on show at the Health Hub.

"Being able to talk to some of the thousands of people who come to Fieldays about healthcare services available to them, in a really fun and interactive way, is invaluable."

Some Health Hub highlights:

- Get on board the Mobile Health surgical bus, it’s been to Kaikohe in the far north to Gore in the south, to give treatment closer to rural communities who will be demonstrating live ‘mock’ surgeries that are being performed to the doorsteps of thousands of rural communities

- Predict your chance of critical injury on the farm through data with Midland Trauma System

- Meet Barry Manikin the ‘simulation manikin’ who’ll be having live medical operations with Critical Care

- Check your child is enrolled for FREE dental care and be in to win with Community Oral Health

- Challenge yourself under the effect of substances through vision glasses with Youth Intact

- Tap into healthcare online with SmartHealth and Telehealth

- Learn more about preventing respiratory conditions through healthier homes with the Whare Ora Programme

- Water safety and what happens when you don’t wash your hands, on and off the farm, with public health experts.

There’ll also be loads of activities, prizes and places to relax at the Waikato Health Hub for the whole family - see you there.

For more information about Fieldays and to get your tickets visit: www.fieldays.co.nz