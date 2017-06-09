Endometriosis NZ CEO among Queens Honour recipients

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 08:39

Deborah Bush, Chief Executive Officer for Endometriosis New Zealand (ENZ), has been awarded the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) during the annual ceremony over the long-weekend for her services to women’s health.

Ms Bush’s unwavering and determined work to improve health outcomes for New Zealand women was one of the many reasons she was nominated for the Honour.

The Honour, will be presented at the Investiture by Dame Patsy Reddy in Wellington later in the year. This is Ms Bush’s second Queen’s Birthday Honour after she received the Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) in 2003.

"I am honoured and proud to become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. I am passionate about changing health outcomes for girls and women and I am delighted to have my work formally recognised," said Ms Bush.

"My hope is that this Honour will continue to incite discussion about endometriosis as a major public health issue and how we improve care and services in the public sector."

Ms Bush has been working with multiple organisations, medical establishments and the New Zealand Government on improving health outcomes for women, particularly with earlier recognition of symptoms and timely, evidence based intervention.

"We know that there is, on average, an eight year diagnostic delay of endometriosis which is disgraceful. Endometriosis can impact a girl’s schooling, well-being and activities, and a woman’s career, interpersonal relationships, mental health, quality of life and her fertility downstream. That’s why working with organisations and the Government to bring about change are so important for our girls and women," said Ms Bush.

Last week, it was announced that Ms Bush was elected to the World Endometriosis Society (WES) Board due to her global work with endometriosis, alongside her national commitments.

ENZ offers a range of services, including a teenage health education programme, a workplace programme and resources. More details can be found on www.nzendo.org.nz