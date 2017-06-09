Future of healthcare training unveiled at Waitemata DHB

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 13:09

A new generation of medical clinicians is being trained at North Shore Hospital as the Waitemata DHB teams up with tertiary partners to provide on-site learning and research facilities that will ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Kahui-Manaaki, a three-storey former nursing accommodation block, opened its doors in April after a $9.9 million overhaul and is home to a new outpatient facility on its ground floor.

But its upper levels provide a permanent residence to the University of Auckland’s medical school and AUT’s Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences.

Both have teaching spaces and meeting rooms for students within a stone’s throw of the DHB’s own Research Innovation and Knowledge Centre and one floor away from its Haematology Research group.

AUT will also have a home in the DHB’s new Whenua Pupuke-Waitemata Clinical Skills Training centre officially opened by Minister of Health Jonathan Coleman today.

Its biomechanics laboratory will sit alongside the DHB’s own high-tech clinical teaching spaces in a complex that includes multiple teaching areas as well as a 248-seat lecture theatre.

Waitemata DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley says both developments provide a unique addition to Auckland-based medical research and teaching facilities - bringing a range of clinical students and staff together with a common aim to improve patient outcomes.

The model is more commonly known as inter-professional education - defined by the World Health Organisation as when groups unite to "learn about, from, and with each other."

"This kind of colocation supports the growth in simulated teaching for medical, nursing and other

clinical staff as well as the early integration of students into the workplace environment," Dr Bramley says.

"International thought suggests the creation of an environment that fosters inter-professional education plays an important role in improving patient care.

"That kind of philosophy is directly aligned to our own drive to put the patient first and be a national leader in healthcare delivery.

"The opening of KÄhui Manaaki and Whenua Pupuke both show the high value the DHB places on clinical research, training and the development of its current and future workforce.

"As the largest DHB in NZ it is vital that Waitemata takes a leadership role for the whole health sector on these developments."

Waitemata DHB is responsible for supporting the training needs of nearly 7000 staff to provide high quality patient care to a population of over 600,000 people.

Chairman Lester Levy says both developments are good examples of a closer collaboration between health care providers and teaching institutes.

"Each clearly signals the value Waitemata DHB places on clinical research and the development of its current and future workforce," he says. "This is a great place to learn, work and develop a career in an environment where improved patient care is absolutely paramount."