Minister of Health opens new skills centre in Auckland

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 13:17

Dignitaries and VIPs joined Minister of Health Hon Dr Jonathan Coleman today for the opening of the new Whenua Pupuke Waitemata Clinical Skills Centre at North Shore Hospital.

The two-storeyed facility overlooks Lake Pupuke and will house many of the academic activities taking place across the Waitemata DHB.

It includes a 248-seat auditorium, multiple teaching spaces and a clinical skills laboratory that occupies a significant portion of the first floor.

It is also home to an AUT biomechanics laboratory.

"Whenua Pupuke is a unique unique addition to hospital-based teaching facilities in the Auckland region," DHB Chairman Dr Lester Levy says.

"It enhances the academic profile of the DHB and ultimately improves patient outcomes."

Waitemata DHB is responsible for supporting the training needs of nearly 7000 staff to provide high quality patient care to a population of over 600,000 people.

"The building will be a place of learning - developing employees to build confidence, improve performance, and practice their clinical skills so that they are more competent and confident in clinical settings when working with patients," DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley says.

"International experience suggests the creation of an environment that fosters inter-professional education plays an important role in improving patient care. That thinking is directly aligned to our own drive to put the patient first and to be a national leader in healthcare delivery."

A public open day will take place between 10am and 2pm on June 12 - giving the wider community a chance to tour the facility and see the kind of high-tech training equipment students and clinicians will be working with.

Various other divisions, including the Maori, Pacific and Asian health teams will also showcase their services - as will the DHB’s fundraising arm, the Well Foundation.

A string quartet from the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra is booked to give a free performance in the auditorium between 1pm and 2pm.

The construction of the centre was originally budgeted at $9.84 million. The actual cost, once a final tally is available, is expected to sit below that figure.