Time to get a health check guys

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 14:14

Men’s Health Week returns for the eighth year and for 2017 the focus is on preventable illnesses and deaths, with a particular emphasis on the health of our hearts.

Heart diseases are the world’s and our country’s biggest killers, taking the life of one Kiwi every 90 minutes. And if you are a MÄori or Pacific man, the odds get even worse. Cardiovascular diseases account for one third of MÄori deaths, and these are the most common cause of death for MÄori and Pacific people aged 65 or older.

Every 3 hours, one New Zealand man dies from a preventable illness. Deaths from often preventable causes - such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and lung conditions - account for a huge 87% of deaths in developed countries such as New Zealand.

At the heart of the Men’s Health Week campaign is the Accuro Health Insurance ‘What’s Your Score?’ health check list. This simple survey asks basic questions about the various medical checks a man has done in the last 12 months, along with some lifestyle indicators. Scores are totalled to give a basic indication of the individual’s health and health risks.

Men can take their Accuro ‘What’s Your Score?’ survey to 350 Unichem and Life Pharmacies around NZ through all of June where they can get advice on developing a better heath routine, plus get a free blood pressure test while they are there.

Men’s Health Week 2017 is supported by the New Zealand Heart Foundation who advise that heart attack symptoms - chest discomfort for 10 or more minutes; pain that spreads to the jaw, shoulders or back; excessive sweating; shortness of breath; and nausea - must be taken seriously. Victims or someone helping them must call 111 and seek trained help.

Men’s Health Week has a number of ambassadors who help to convey the simple health check messages to men and to those who love and depend on them. In the words of playwright Tom Stoppard, ‘A healthy attitude is contagious but don't wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier.’