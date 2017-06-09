'A Good Start to Life' Result Action Plan launched

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 17:22

In May the Government announced a refresh of the Better Public Services (BPS) targets. Today the ‘A Good Start to Life’ Result Action Plan has been launched. This includes thee two targets that will be led by the Ministry of Health and require input and support from across the health and social sector as well as other government agencies.

The targets are:

Healthy Mums and Babies: ‘By 2021, 90% of pregnant women are registered with a Lead Maternity Carer in the first trimester, with an interim target of 80% by 2019, with equitable rates for all population groups’ Keeping Kids Healthy: ‘By 2021, a 25% reduction in the rate of hospitalisations for preventable conditions in children aged 0 - 12 years, with an interim target of 15% by 2019’.

The potentially avoidable hospitalisations include dental conditions, respiratory conditions (such as bronchiolitis, pneumonia, bronchiectasis, asthma and wheeze), skin conditions (such as skin infections, dermatitis and eczema), and head injuries.

Both of these targets have a strong focus on improving outcomes for pregnant women and children, and reducing inequities of service access and outcomes between different population groups.

We will be working in partnership with District Health Boards and the broader health sector to deliver Results 2 and 3, as well as seeking feedback from other specialist groups.

We will also be working closely with the Ministries of Social Development, Business, Innovation and Employment, and Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki, Housing New Zealand and the Department of Internal Affairs.