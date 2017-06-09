High-level design for disability support system finalised

Friday, 9 June, 2017 - 17:22

The co-design group charged with creating a new disability support system has reviewed and finalised a high-level design.

During the latest in a series of workshops, the group spent more time working on funding allocations, the delivery team’s roles and descriptions, and simplifying the design.

Associate Minister of Health and Minister for Disability Issues, Nicky Wagner, came to the latest workshop to meet the co-design group, excluding its officials, and listened closely to what they had to say about issues currently outside the scope of the system transformation.

The transformation aims to provide disabled people and their families/whÄnau with more choice and control over their lives and their supports, and will be initially rolled out in mid-Central.

Five members of the co-design group then presented the high-level design to a Ministerial Group including Ministers Ministers Adams, Tolley, Woodhouse, Ngaro and Wagner, and provided answers to many questions raised.

Leading the work is the Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea.

You can find out more about the latest workshop on the Enabling Good Lives website.