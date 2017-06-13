Call for Education Minister to back 'water only' schools

Tuesday, 13 June, 2017 - 14:45

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) and HÄpai Te Hauora are calling on Education Minister Nikki Kaye to back ‘water only’ schools. Last year, The Ministries of Health and Education made an announcement encouraging schools to provide students with water and milk only.

Auckland’s Kelston Boys’ High School celebrated Men’s Health Week - 12-18 June - with a 3.1-kilometre 'walk for water' highlighting the benefits of 'water only'. The walk raised funds for a new water fountain and providing students with water bottles.

HÄpai Te Hauora has stood against sugary drinks in schools, endorsing a consensus statement led by NZDA.

Lance Norman CEO of HÄpai Te Hauora says, "This is an issue that HÄpai has advocated for within our communities for years. Given their high MÄori and Pacific roll, we’re especially pleased to see a school like Kelston Boys’ High leading the way. We hope the Minister takes note and demonstrates leadership in supporting water only schools."

NZDA spokesperson Dr Rob Beaglehole says, "We’re calling on the Minister to make water-only a requirement for all schools. Kelston Boys’ is a great example here, but the Minister could step-up and have an impact on the health of all students."

Since last June, NZDA dentists have been supporting schools to become ‘water only’.

HÄpai Te Hauora and 12 other public health groups are backing a NZDA-led 7-point Consensus Statement on Sugary Drinks.