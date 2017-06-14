Same level of care, new provider for Shared Care service

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 10:40

CCS Disability Action is pleased to announce that they will be taking over IDEA Services’ existing Shared Care contract. CCS Disability Action will take on the management of the service for 45 families as part of one of their existing national contacts. They will also offer contracts to existing respite caregivers to ensure a seamless crossover. This means families who are happy to transition to the organisation will continue wherever possible with the same day-to-day support and will be further supported by CCS Disability Action teams who have an established track record delivering community-based respite for children, youth and their family and whÄnau.

The two organisations have been working closely on a transition plan since IDEA Services announced they plan to exit Shared Care services on Sunday July 9, 2017. CCS Disability Action can now confirm that their contract will begin on Monday July 10, 2017. While acknowledging the uncertainty of the change in service providers has been difficult for the affected families, CCS Disability Action is confident they are in a position to make this transition as seamless as possible.

"Providing community-based respite is very much in line with our vision and values as an organisation and is an option we are excited to be able to offer throughout New Zealand. We know that many parents and caregivers of disabled children need time out to re-charge and rest. Our commitment to families is to provide the supports they need to do this while ensuring disabled children remain in families as part of their wider community," says Auriole Ruka, Acting Chief Executive and General Manager of CCS Disability Action’s Northern Region.

Along with families, IDEA Services’ existing pool of respite caregivers will be invited to transition to CCS Disability Action. "This is very important to us, as it means the valued, trusted relationships these caregivers already have with the children and families they support can be given every opportunity to continue without disruption. We also expect to support families to grow their extended whÄnau and community networks so that they can get a break, safe in the knowledge that their children are happy, safe and loved - the same basic things we want for all our tamariki and mokopuna," Auriole Ruka says.