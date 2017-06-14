Supreme Court decision 'a win for patient health'

Wednesday, 14 June, 2017 - 15:53

Waitemata District Health Board welcomes today’s decision in the Supreme Court to uphold its smokefree policy.

Waitemata DHB Chief Executive Dr Dale Bramley said; "The DHB stands by its smokefree policy and is heartened that the court has ruled in favour of our policy that supports positive health outcomes for patients and the well-being of staff, visitors and the wider community."

"To allow patients to smoke in our facilities when we know this is damaging to health is inconsistent with our goals. I believe the healthcare sector must lead by example and this decision enables us to do so."

"The DHB developed and implemented its smokefree policy over a number of years culminating in mental health units going completely smokefree in 2009. Care has been taken to provide patients with smoking cessation assessment and support, including nicotine replacement therapy."

"Smoking kills around 5000 people die each year in New Zealand and district health boards play a key role in promoting and supporting better health outcomes."

"Today’s decision allows Waitemata DHB to continue its focus on caring for patients and we are pleased that the lengthy court process is now finalised," Dr Bramley said.