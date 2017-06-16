Pharmac funding new treatments

Friday, 16 June, 2017 - 09:45

Cancer patients, children, and people with HIV amongst those to benefit from PHARMAC decisions.

PHARMAC has announced the funding of five new treatments and wider use of over 30 existing treatments, which are set to benefit many New Zealanders from 1 July 2017.

PHARMAC helps New Zealanders live healthier and better lives every day, and this package of medicines is set to help a lot of New Zealanders get the medicines they need, says Sarah Fitt, PHARMAC Director of Operations.

The package covers a wide range of medicines, including new cancer treatments bendamustine for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, medicines for children, and widened access to treatments for HIV and hepatitis C.

"The funding of melatonin for children and adolescents with insomnia will provide relief for over 1,200 families across New Zealand, while roxithromycin dispersible tablets, an antibiotic, will make it easier for parents and caregivers to give this treatment to children, says Ms Fitt"

People with heart conditions will also benefit from the funding announcements, with ivabrandine being funded for adults, and sildenafil injection being funded for infants and children in intensive care.

Earlier access to antiretroviral treatments for HIV will make a big difference to patients’ lives and is a step towards reducing HIV transmissions in New Zealand. PHARMAC currently funds 21 antiretroviral treatments that over 2,500 people currently access.

"Widening access to anti-retroviral treatments for HIV mean that people will be able to access these medicines earlier and receive the benefits they offer without having to wait until their illness has reached a certain stage," says Ms Fitt.

Following the funding of hepatitis C treatment Harvoni in July 2016 for people with end-stage liver disease, PHARMAC has been working on ways to widen access to more people. Changes to the access criteria from 1 July 2017 will see an additional 45 people get access to this major advancement in the treatment for hepatitis C.

"The breadth of the funding package we’ve been able to announce shows the work PHARMAC can do to get the best health benefits across many different areas of medicine," says Ms Fitt.