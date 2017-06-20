Warm your home up quickly

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 12:34

The World Health Organisation recommends we heat our homes to at least 18 degrees to stay healthy. EECA ENERGYWISE expert Christian Horning has five, low-cost tips for warming up your home faster.

DIY window insulation kits cost a fraction of the price of double glazing, yet offer good performance in reducing heat loss and condensation in your home. You can pick up a kit from hardware stores and online shops.

Draw curtains at dusk to keep the day's heat in. The best curtains have a separate lining and are fitted close to the window, wide enough to generously overlap the window frames at the sides and long enough to touch the floor.

If you own a dehumidifier, run it when you are heating a room to warm the room up faster. Dehumidifiers work best in warm rooms and all the electricity they use gets released as heat - so your heater needs to do less work.

If you run a heat pump, clean the filters regularly. Heat pumps clogged with dirt and dust do not run efficiently.

Stop draughts by making sure your windows and doors fit their frames. Use draught stopping tape around windows and doors. Make or buy door snakes to keep cold draughts sneaking under doors.

Mr Hoerning says it’s important to avoid lots of moisture in the home over winter because it increases the risk of mould. Air your home by opening windows and doors a few times a day, even in winter, he says.

Other top tips.

Dry clothes outside or in a clothes dryer that is vented to the outside - avoid indoor airing racks or clothes dryers that vent into your house. The moisture in the clothes will end up in your home, making it damp.

Avoid unflued gas heaters which release toxic fumes and make your house damp. Cheap portable electric heaters are safer and cost less to run.

Quality Insulation is an investment but should always be the top priority for a warmer, drier home. Low-income rentals may qualify for a subsidy through Warm Up New Zealand: Healthy Homes. Find out if you are eligible at www.energywise.govt.nz