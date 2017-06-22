Dismantling cars and rebuilding lives at Manfeild

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 10:16

They call themselves the 4Stroke Engine Club and their cheerful determination to rebuild themselves through disassembling scrapyard-bound motor vehicles has reached hot pace at Manfeild.

The Club that has since April drawn stroke-afflicted people to a shed at Feilding’s motor-racing circuit two mornings a week was celebrated yesterday with a ceremony involving local dignitaries and sponsors.

Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys noted the programme was an exciting step in helping those struck by a complex disability find better health, not simply in respect to physical rehabilitation but also in respect to emotional well-being.

This sentiment was enforced by one of the programme involvers, who said the working on a car when affected by a disability that limited physical ability became a fun, positive challenge with plenty of opportunity for team-work.

"What we cannot accomplish alone we do by working together."

Hands-on becoming several hands-on was massively beneficial for mate-ship, repairing esteem and enforcing not just that there was nothing wrong with asking for help but also that any challenge can be overcome.

Everyone there was finding their way back, he said.

4Stroke is the brainchild of a Manawatu car enthusiast and club level racer who, in the wake of a significant stroke that might have killed him if not for the quick action of a friend, wondered if his hobby could be a route to rehabilitation.

That concept was enthusiastically championed by Dr Sara Joice, a Massey University health psychologist specialising in stroke rehabilitation.

She made inquiries and a bit of networking and support from Manfeild contacts as well as local stroke support unit, the Stewart Centre, saw the club fire into life, with Tuesday and Wednesday morning sessions.

Dr Joice says the meetings under the car bonnet are being massively helpful to the participants - mainly men though recently they’ve been joined by a woman who has become so emboldened after just a couple of visits she now wants to rebuild her lawnmower.

They are learning to overcome disabilities incurred through stroke, such as loss of muscle control, coordination, and concentration, as well as speech impairment and memory loss.

But it is the as all-important psychological impacts like loss of confidence, self-esteem and social contact that belonging to the club helps them with.

"It's about having meaningful activity to engage the brain," Dr Joice says.

"It might look messy, but dismantling a car involves problem-solving and deductive reasoning.

"What’s helpful too is that they are accepting of each other, and tolerant of the challenges each is facing in their recovery - because stroke affects everybody differently."

Apart from Manfeild, the programme’s sponsors include The Lions Kairanga, KRs Catering, Sparex, Robertson Holden - which provided the deregistered cars to be taken apart - MidCentral District Health Board and Primary Health Organisation.

Manfeild chief executive Julie Keane said there was no hesitation about helping when the group approached seeking garage space.

The project appealed through being a structured, fun, sociable activity that was meaningful to the participants and useful to others.

"The 4Stroke group has so far worked through four car projects and their skillset and cheerful, can-do has impressed all of us at Manfeild."

Stroke is a major issue for all ages; statistical probability of 24 people experiencing a stroke on any day also suggests up to a quarter of that count will be under the age of 65.

That percentage reflects locally. About 640 people are annually admitted to the inpatient stroke services in Palmerston North and, of these, a quarter will be under retirement age.

The 4Stroke initiative ties into research that shows that the brain can create new neural pathways to replace damaged ones, this being hastened when an afflicted person practices particular movements.

However, the common response is that these are often hard, too boring or don’t seem to be making a difference.

That’s the breakthrough of 4Stroke; it’s a means to undertake that physio for a productive outcome in a friendly and supportive environment.

Dr Joice says many of the clients she has treated through a partnership between Massey’s Psychology Clinic and MidCentral DHB don't fit the traditional stroke patient profile in terms of age and post-stroke life expectations. They want to return to work, family life and pursue other activities, she says.

The parts they remove are sent to wreckers’ yards for spares while the car bodies are converted for stock car racing. Club members get free passes to the race meetings.