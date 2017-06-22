Maori Party video urges rangatahi to open up

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:58

MÄori Party co-leader Marama Fox says a video series aimed at reducing the rate of suicide among rangatahi is providing strong, positive messages for those at risk.

"The latest of the videos developed by Te Rau Matatini encourages rangatahi to share their feelings and thoughts with someone they trust," says Ms Fox.

"Talking to them could be the best thing friends and whanau could do for our rangatahi. Don’t be afraid to talk to a loved one and support them."

The video is the last of four funded through the $2.1 million Rangatahi Suicide Prevention Fund that was secured by the MÄori Party in the 2015 Budget. The other videos in the series focused on getting whÄnau and friends to ask if things are okay, taking care when posting things online, on social networks or via apps, and the positives of being a young MÄori.

"Our rangatahi have the highest suicide rate in the world. The Rangatahi Suicide Prevention Fund was developed to aid initiatives developed by young MÄori for young MÄori," says Ms Fox.

"It has funded 38 projects across the country and I’m delighted that a further $8 million over four years was secured by the MÄori Party in this year’s Budget to support rangatahi-led plans to tackle the scourge of suicide in our communities.

"Our rangatahi are two and a half times more likely to take their lives than non-MÄori and only last week a UNICEF report found that Aotearoa had the highest teen suicide rate of 41 OECD and EU countries. "