UNZ welcomes first Health Research Strategy

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 16:53

Chris Whelan, Executive Director of Universities New Zealand says, "Universities welcome the first Health Research Strategy for New Zealand. It will help ensure the system is strong, sectors are aligned, and funding is targeted at agreed priority areas and has the greatest impact possible.

"Universities particularly welcome the strategic focus on investing in excellent health research that helps develop and sustain a strong health research workforce and creates a vibrant research environment. They also applaud the new focus on translating research findings into policy and practice, and on supporting and commercialising innovation."

Universities are at the forefront of health research in New Zealand, being awarded over 85% of the $83 million allocated in the latest Health Research Council funding round. Their high-quality research and innovation support the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

"Working together under the umbrella of Universities New Zealand, universities were pleased to participate in the consultation process and look forward to working with the Health Research Council, MBIE and the Ministry of Health on the implementation of the strategy."

The strategy is available at: www.health.govt.nz/publication/new-zealand-health-research-strategy-2017-2027.