Claire Austin appointed as Group Manager of Health Workforce

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 16:54

"Ms Austin has more than 20 years’ experience working at chief executive and senior executive level in the public, private and not for profit sector both here and in Australia.

"She brings a depth of experience and knowledge of the health sector that will be invaluable in the ongoing work and future direction of Health Workforce New Zealand (HWNZ)."

Health Workforce New Zealand Executive Chair, Professor Des Gorman, noted the strength of Ms Austin’s role workforce background.

"Claire was executive director of the International Health Professionals, Health Workforce Australia, chief executive of the Royal NZ College of GPs, and chief executive of the Rural Workforce Agency of Victoria, Australia.

"This background, coupled with a sound knowledge of the processes of Government, provides the Health Workforce New Zealand team with strong leadership as the team develops and implements national strategies to ensure our health workforce is fit for purpose."

Ms Austin was most recently the chief executive of the Cancer Society of New Zealand and won the Blackman PR New Zealand Communicator of the Year Award for Public Service, 2016.