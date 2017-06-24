SNZ welcomes release of health research strategy

Saturday, 24 June, 2017 - 14:35

A specific action focused on building industry partnerships and approaches closely aligned with the New Zealand Health Strategy are two highlights from the just released Health Research Strategy.

"The Minister of Health and Minister of Science and Innovation are to be congratulated for releasing a comprehensive statement of strategies and approaches to ensure the significant investment in health-related research is better focused and more wisely spent," said Spirits NZ Chief Executive Robert Brewer today.

"As we have stated on a number of occasions we believe there are considerable benefits to a closer relationship between industry and government interests responsible for changing drinking attitudes and behaviours to reduce harmful drinking patterns. There is little doubt that a focussed research programme with clear and transparent objectives is critical to achieving this.

"We are therefore pleased to see that Action Nine in the strategy is aimed at building industry partnerships. It is also pleasing to note how closely aligned this strategy is with the NZ Health Strategy released last year which also talks about more cooperative approaches," said Mr Brewer.

"We look forward to being involved as the Health Research Strategy is implemented."