Health warrant-of-fitness recommended to keep Kiwis fighting-fit

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 17:11

Research shows one million New Zealanders are not prioritising essential health check.

Specsavers is encouraging Kiwis to prioritise their health and proactively schedule necessary health checks, including an eye exam, as part of a ‘health warrant of fitness’.

A recent survey commissioned by the optometry provider has revealed that more than one million New Zealanders have not had an eye exam in the past two years1, despite recommendations.

"It’s concerning that a quarter of the population do not seem to be aware of the importance of eye health and it could also indicate they’re not being proactive about their health in general," says Philip Walsh, Specsavers Optometrist.

"It’s essential to have your eyes tested every two years to track any changes in eye health that may be occurring, even if you aren’t concerned about any changes in vision or don’t wear glasses. A Specsavers comprehensive eye exam, including free Digital Retinal Photography, can provide insight into other health issues including blood pressure and diabetes on top of sight-related conditions. Early detection and appropriate treatment is the key to reducing the likelihood of vision loss due to hereditary eye diseases such as glaucoma and macular degeneration," adds Philip.

Specsavers also identified that almost 25 percent of New Zealanders don’t know their family medical history2. This information is imperative when it comes to conditions such as eye health as well as more well-known hereditary conditions such as some cancers, heart disease and diabetes.

Philip suggests that along with an eye exam, a full medical from your GP and a visit to the dentist should be top three on the proactive health checklist.

Proactively booking health checks could help to reduce considerable time, cost, stress and pain.

"For many New Zealanders, our lives are increasingly busy and we often wait until we have significant symptoms before consulting a medical provider. I have seen this on many occasions with my own patients, you get a regular warrant of fitness for your car, so why not for your body too?

"It can be hard to find time to make appointments but don’t let your health take a back seat, it’s something that needs to be taken seriously," says Philip.

Book an eye exam at your local Specsavers store as part of your health warrant of fitness, visit specsavers.co.nz.