Maori glossary helps bridge gap in understanding of health issues

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:41

Te Reo HÄpai - The Language of Enrichment, is a new MÄori glossary that not only provides translations for existing words, it has also created many new words in te reo MÄori - for use in the mental health, addiction and disability sectors.

Te Reo HÄpai includes over 200 MÄori words, terms and whakataukÄ« (proverbs). It has involved over two years of consultation with people who have lived experience of mental health, addiction and disability issues, as well as practitioners, clinicians and kaupapa organisations.

Keri Opai, strategic lead for Te Pou o te Whakaaro Nui, led the development of Te Reo HÄpai and says they are proud to have begun creating new language that will help increase people’s knowledge of the mental health, addiction and disability sectors.

Throughout the development of Te Reo HÄpai, it was evident there was no MÄori equivalent for many words, such as autism.

"I have a close friend who has autism," says Mr Opai. "In my experience, people with autism tend to have their own timing, spacing, pacing and life-rhythm. That’s why I interpreted autism in te reo as ‘takiwÄtanga’ - ‘his or her own time and space’."

‘Disabled’ has been translated into ‘whaikaha’ which means to have strength, to have ability, otherly abled, enabled. This word was created with the MÄori disabled community, and has a deliberate emphasis on gaining strength and ability.

"The focus of Te Reo HÄpai was using language that is non-judgmental and based on the strengths and abilities of people," says Mr Opai.

"He mana tÅ te kupu - words have the power to explain, express and define how we understand and experience the world. Te Reo HÄpai has been about creating language in te reo that includes a MÄori worldview."

"We also want to support language that is aligned to our people who use mental health, addiction and disability services. The glossary is especially significant for whÄnau, for whom MÄori is a preferred language," he says.

"Our hope is that Te Reo is HÄpai only the beginning."

Renowned mental health expert Sir Mason Durie wrote the foreword for Te Reo HÄpai. He believes it represents an important milestone in mental health development and is a significant advance of te reo MÄori in all facets of life in Aotearoa.