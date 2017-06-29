Two guest lecturers speaking in Whangarei next Wednesday

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 14:58

Professor Ian Anderson is a Public Health Medicine Specialist and one of the first Aboriginal doctors.

Whangarei will have two guest lectures next week thanks to the University of Auckland in Whangarei’s International Lecture Series.

Australia’s Deputy Secretary for Indigenous Affairs Professor Ian Anderson is visiting Tai Tokerau Campus as a guest of the University to hold discussions with local iwi, health practitioners and leaders of the community.

He will also deliver a public lecture on Wednesday 5 July at Forum North, 7 Rust Avenue, between 2-4pm.

He is an Aboriginal Tasmanian, but has spent the majority of his life in the Koori community in Victoria, where he has extensive family and community networks.

During his 25 years of working in Aboriginal (Koori) Health, Ian has been an Aboriginal health worker, a health educator and a general practitioner.

He worked as the Chief Executive Officer of the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service before becoming the Medical Adviser to the Office for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Health in the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care.

He established a centre based at the University of Melbourne, where he is professor. He became an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for "distinguished service to the Indigenous community" as a doctor and health researcher.

He has now taken on the demanding role as Deputy Secretary for Aboriginal Affairs in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet for the Commonwealth Government of Australia. This makes him the most senior Aboriginal public servant in Australia.

More detail on his lecture is available here: www.education.auckland.ac.nz/en/about/events/events-2017/professor-ian-anderson.html.

Also on 5 July, at the Whangarei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, between 6-7pm the University of Auckland’s Professor Alan France will present a lecture titled: What to do about our young people?

The lecture will explore how there has been major changes in how young people make the transitions into adulthood over the last 20 years. Traditional routes of transitions from ‘school to work’ have changed and their routes into adulthood have been significantly delayed or radically changed. At the heart of these developments has been the expansion and ‘massification’ of education and training and the move towards post-industrial work.

What the future holds for today’s young people as a result of these changes remains unknown, but there is much speculation and claims, usually in the media.

In this talk Alan will explore what we already know and what may well be around the corner for young people in New Zealand. By drawing on national and international evidence he will address questions such as; what is the future of young people’s employment and do we have a ‘gig’ economy? Is there a generational divide between the ‘baby boomers’ and ‘millennials’ that needs to be addressed? Do we have a problem of unemployment or underemployment and what are its consequences?

More detail on the lecture is available here: www.education.auckland.ac.nz/en/about/events/events-2017/alan-france-what-to-do-about-our-young-people.html.