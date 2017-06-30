Local hospitals nearing capacity

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 13:47

Wellington Regional and Kenepuru Community Hospitals are currently near capacity, and patients with non-urgent needs are being encouraged to see their GP in the first instance.

Both hospitals experience higher occupancy at this time of year. Chest infections and other illnesses are more common, and there is an increase in sport-related injuries.

"The high patient numbers aren’t related to the Lions tour, but this will be a busy weekend for our emergency department," said chief medical officer John Tait.

ED prioritises patients by the severity of their injury or illness. Patients with non-urgent needs will wait longer to see a doctor.

GPs and practice nurses can treat a range of problems - from stomach bugs and asthma attacks, to cuts and sprains.

"We encourage people to try to stay well, and to see their GP early if they get sick. This will help avoid the need to come to hospital," John said.

"It can be difficult to know if you need emergency care. Anyone who’s unsure should contact their GP, or Healthline - 0800 611 116 - for free advice from a registered nurse. If it is an emergency, dial 111."

Our website has information about finding a GP and after-hours and emergency care. In an emergency - such as trouble breathing, or serious head or chest pain - call 111.

