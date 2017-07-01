Need to talk? Free phone or text 1737

Saturday, 1 July, 2017 - 02:28

On 29 June ‘Need to talk? 1737’ a new, free 24/7 four digit phone and text number was launched. The new number makes it easier for people to connect with mental health and addictions professionals in the National Telehealth Service.

Need to talk? 1737 is free to call or text from any landline or mobile phone, 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

The same trained mental health professionals who currently respond to calls, texts, webchat and emails across the existing National Telehealth Service mental health and addiction helplines (depression, gambling and alcohol drug helplines) will be on hand to support people who call or text 1737. The current helplines also remain available.

1737 is designed to meet the needs of anyone who 'wants to talk' to a counsellor. 1737 is not tied to a specific mental health issue or condition.

The new number is the result of consumer co-design work across the National Telehealth Service in the mental health domain, together with sector feedback. Consumers told us that the many helplines can be confusing, when they just need somewhere to go to talk to a professional, any time.

Four digit numbers are easy to remember, especially if a person is distressed. It’s multi-channel, because we know that some people would rather text message than talk (both text and calling is free).

The National Telehealth Service launched on 1 November 2015 and consolidates a range of health-funded helplines on one technology and clinically-supported platform including: Healthline, Quitline, immunisation and poisons advice to the public, the Depression helpline and other mental health and addiction lines.