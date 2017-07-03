Kiwis rate brilliant smiles but are we brilliant brushers?

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 09:49

Three out of five Kiwis admit to having skipped brushing their teeth for up to a week according to new research released by Colgate as part of Oral Health Month.

While most Kiwis say maintaining a healthy oral healthcare routine is more important than keeping fit an alarming number of New Zealanders regularly skip brushing their teeth all together.

The main culprits - those aged 18-24 - were most likely to go a week or longer without touching their brush with 75% of those surveyed admitting skipping one day or more.

It seems the older you are, the more likely you are to prioritise healthy teeth - more than half of New Zealanders aged over 65 say that maintaining a healthy oral healthcare regime is "extremely important" compared with just 39% of 18-24 year olds.

New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) CEO Dr David Crum says there are three simple steps to a healthy mouth; "The golden rule remains - brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, maintain a healthy diet and get regular check-ups with the dentist.

"If Kiwis of all ages, young and old, follow these steps, we’ll see New Zealanders enjoying better oral health throughout their lifetime."

Colgate Scientific Affairs Manager, Dr Susan Cartwright, says brushing habits are formed young, so any trend that suggests young people are neglecting their oral healthcare is concerning.

"The worst time to skip brushing your teeth is before bed. During the night, you produce less saliva which makes your mouth a haven for bacteria.

"Too often we don’t take care of our teeth until it’s too late. This month is Oral Health Month, so we have a good excuse to start talking about some of the lasting impacts of bad brushing routines.

"Healthy smiles rely on healthy habits," Susan Cartwright says.