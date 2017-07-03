Dave Letele joins Sealord to encourage a healthier NZ

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 10:22

Sealord has partnered with fitness motivator and former professional boxer, Dave Letele, better known as ‘Brown Buttabean’ to help three Kiwis on their journey to eat and feel better.

Letele jumped at the chance to be involved in Sealord’s 30 day challenge, which requires three participants to complete daily activities to form healthier lifestyle habits. The initiative reinforces Sealord’s commitment to help improve the health of New Zealanders.

"Sealord’s mission to encourage Kiwis to eat better and be healthier really resonated with me. The first and most important step to creating a healthy lifestyle is ‘starting today’, not tomorrow, but today. Working hard, eating well and having a ‘no excuses’ mentality are the building blocks for a healthier lifestyle.

"I’ve already put the participants through their paces and will be supporting them every step of the way over the next 30 days," says Letele.

Letele is living proof that people can change their lifestyle, with the fitness motivator himself shredding 90kg from when he was at his heaviest, tipping the scales at 215kg only three years ago.

Meet the Sealord 30 Day Challenge Participants

The three participants; Anna Alder, 35, an Auckland student and single mother, Phil Padman, 33, an ambulance officer from Upper Hutt and Maringi Parnell, 41, an academic coordinator from Christchurch, are excited about what the next 30 days will entail and acknowledge their habits need to change.

Anna concedes that dinner is often the last thing she thinks about given the demands of being a single mother and full-time student. "Knowing that I’m giving my three children the best possible start to life is so important to me and that begins with healthy eating and being active. I’m sure to pick up some tips from the Dave and the support team which I want to impart on my own family so that we can make some long-term changes."

Phil reveals that eating poorly is often the easy option to fit in with his career as an ambulance officer. "Shift work shouldn’t be a barrier to eating well and exercising frequently, but I’ve found it hard to balance these things with home life. Having already met with the team, I feel confident that I’m able to take small, sustainable steps every day to help me work towards a healthier lifestyle overall."

Maringi says she’s been lacking motivation ever since her father passed away. "He was the one who would encourage me to exercise and make healthy eating choices, and without him, I’ve felt a bit lost at times. I want to get back on the right path again by learning how to prepare healthy meals and commit to an exercise routine."

The support team

Crowdsourced on social media, the three participants not only have the support of Letele but also Sarah Hanrahan, a registered dietitian from the Nutrition Foundation and Dr Ruth Jillings, a wellness expert to ensure they receive a holistic approach to a healthy lifestyle.

As well as guidance from Dave and the team, the participants will be completing daily activities (big or small) such as biking with the kids, taking cooking classes or even walking up the stairs rather than taking the lift to reach their health and wellness goals.

Sealord spokesperson, Sarah Sandoval says, "New Zealand has the third highest adult obesity rate in the OECD so it’s a good time for us all to stop and assess where our lifestyles are at. It’s not about restrictions and diets, it’s about eating real food with nutritional benefits to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

"We’re really interested to see how Anna, Phil and Maringi fare over the next 30 days and hope this activity will be an important launchpad to maintaining a healthier lifestyle and inspire many others along the way."

To follow Anna, Phil and Maringi’s journey, please go to: www.sealord.com/nz/30-day-challenge/.