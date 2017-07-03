Award ceremony to be held for excellence in health journalism

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 10:39

Winning journalists will be awarded for quality journalism, and recognized for the important role that media play in respiratory education, at a prestigious gala dinner in Wellington early next year.

"I’m excited to announce that the New Zealand Respiratory Awards will be taking place once again in 2018. The awards is a biennial event that takes place to both honour inspirational Kiwis living with a respiratory condition, and recognise the important role that media play in respiratory education," says Letitia O’Dwyer, Chief Executive of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ.

"Awards for journalists will be chosen across health sector media, print and online media, radio and television categories," says O’Dwyer. "Quality reporting helps to keep respiratory issues top of mind in the community and reinforces the fact that we still have a long way to go, to reduce the impact of respiratory diseases in New Zealand."

Journalists, talk show hosts, videographers, and health professionals will be invited to submit respiratory-related stories published or broadcast in 2016 and 2017. Judges will be looking for winning stories that provide a balanced and accurate report of respiratory issues.

Winners for stories published or broadcast in 2015 were: Health industry media category - Virginia McMillan - Asthma study highlights unequal outcomes for MÄori children

Print and online media category - Cate Broughton - Tough road for asthma boy

Radio category - Laura Bootham - High rates of respiratory disease ‘a national scandal’

Television category - Fleur Revell-Devlin and Mark Devlin - Asthma survey cracks down on early diagnosis

Ambassador for the Foundation, Erin Simpson says, "The awards are a big deal! The awards recognise and reward the efforts of those living with respiratory conditions and also journalists reporting on respiratory issues. This is incredibly important in raising awareness and helps to build a better future."

Respiratory disease includes asthma, bronchiectasis, bronchiolitis, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and obstructive sleep apnoea. This September, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ will run a national respiratory awareness campaign called Breathe Better September, to raise the profile of all respiratory conditions.