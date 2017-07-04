First healthcare graduates celebrated at NZ Tertiary College

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 11:05

New Zealand Tertiary College’s first Health and Wellbeing graduates were celebrated last week with fourteen students successfully completing the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing - Health Assistance Strand (Level 3) qualification.

Approved by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority and Careerforce, the program provides graduates with a strong foundation of knowledge and practical experience through courses that explore topics such as person-centred care, clients’ independence, vulnerable clients and culturally appropriate care.

Recognised under the pay equity settlement agreement, the qualification will result in increased remuneration for graduates. The college’s flexible modes of study also enable students to continue working while studying with distance learning and class based options available.

"This was my first time studying online. I don’t have time to go to school, and there aren’t any options available to do a Level 3 where I live in Northland, so this was a good opportunity for me," said graduate Satomi Chave.

"This is a very worthwhile qualification, as it will help me to get a salary increase when healthcare assistant wages go up soon," she said.

Healthcare facility managers shared their thoughts about the effects of the qualification on their staff, with the Manager of North Shore Centres of Mutual Aid, Rachel Quin Gilbert commenting, "I have one staff member and two volunteers who studied a Level 3 qualification with NZTC, which added to their level of knowledge in running our day centres. The program covers a wide range of topics that can be applied across many scenarios which is important in a sector with many changing variables."

Graduate student representative Richard Steveni shared his appreciation for the professionalism of the NZTC programs, and the passion and dedication to making a difference to one of the most vulnerable sectors of our society.

"NZTC is setting the standard and it is my prayer that NZTC grow this initiative to the point where it becomes the benchmark in New Zealand by which Health and Wellbeing services are delivered to our aged," said Steveni.

NZTC Chief Executive Selena Fox expressed her passion for contributing to the development of the caring profession. Working alongside long established medical and nursing professions, she shared the college’s commitment to empowering healthcare students with the skills they need to make a difference to the caring profession.

"We will share, talk, and show that caring makes a difference, and with caring guiding NZTC programs of study, wrapped in our values of vision, heart, competence and spirit, I can’t help but be excited for the potential of our caring profession in the years ahead," said Fox.

The first intake of the college’s program leading to the New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Advanced Support) (Level 4) begins this week. To find out more visit www.nztertiarycollege.ac.nz