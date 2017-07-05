World-leading breast cancer surgeon operates in Wellington

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 10:54

World-leading breast cancer surgeon and plastic surgeon Dr Krishna Clough is performing breast reconstruction surgeries at Wellington Regional Hospital this week.

Based in Paris, he has been brought to New Zealand by the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to take part in its Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day initiative.

"Dr Clough specialises in all aspects of breast cancer and breast surgery. He was a pioneer in developing oncoplastic surgery, and we are very fortunate to have him here" said oncoplastic breast and general surgeon Dr Ineke Meredith.

Oncoplastic surgery utilises plastic surgery techniques at the time that cancer is removed to help conserve a patient’s breast and improve cosmetic outcomes.

Together, Dr Clough and Dr Meredith are operating on eight Wellington patients - performing delayed, immediate and complex revisional breast reconstruction surgeries.

Staff are able to observe the procedures and hear Dr Clough speak at the University of Otago Wellington and at the hospital.

Dr Clough will also attend a Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day event to talk about breast reconstruction as part of a treatment plan. Surgeons from both Wellington and the Hutt Valley will be on the panel to talk about issues like assessments, timing, types of surgery and techniques.

"The event is for women wanting to explore their options after a breast cancer diagnosis. They’ll get to hear from experts, and will be able to ask questions," Dr Meredith said.

Information about Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day is available from the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.