$24,000 raised for people with dementia

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:43

A record of more than 300 people fundraised outside Countdown supermarkets across Auckland for the Dementia Auckland Annual Appeal this weekend, raising more than $24,000, up from last year’s $18,500.

Dementia Auckland Chief Executive Rod Perkins says he is "thrilled with the outcome".

"It really means so much to us and it’s extremely helpful for the plans we have to support those living with dementia. We want to say a big thank you to everyone that gave.

"Two in every three New Zealanders will be affected by dementia in some way throughout their lifetime, because the impact of this disease spreads much wider than just those diagnosed. So chances are, you’re putting money towards supporting someone close to you either now, or at some point in the future."

Dementia Auckland supports people with dementia and their loved ones by providing information, education, support, and socialisation programmes. The team at Dementia Auckland is there from diagnosis, right through to residential care, helping people with dementia to live well.

Currently there are 16,000 people with dementia in the greater Auckland region; a number that research shows is expected to double over the next 15 to 20 years.