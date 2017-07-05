Whirinaki water chlorination update

|
Results received today from a follow-up test taken prior to the introduction of chlorine to the supply yesterday have confirmed the presence of E. Coli.
Chlorination has been in place since yesterday.
Further testing is ongoing as are investigations into the cause. The precautionary Boil Water Notice will remain in place until further notice.
