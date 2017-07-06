Waitemata DHB wins public sector excellence award

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 15:33

Waitemata District Health Board [Waitemata DHB] Bowel Screening pilot has been honoured at this year’s Deloitte IPANZ Awards 2017, held at Wellington’s TSB Arena on July 5th 2017.

The awards recognise outstanding achievement and innovation by public sector organisations and teams in a range of categories, including Improving Performance through Leadership Excellence and Improving Diversity and Inclusiveness.

Chief Executive Dr Dale Bramley said the win, and two further nominations for the bowel screening pilot and the Waitemata AAA Screening Pilot for MÄori, was a positive affirmation of Waitemata DHB boad prioritites of better health outcomes, relief of suffering and enhanced patient experience.

"All of our nominated programmes are focused on a challenge facing our services and have been developed with community consultation; the screening pilot managed to increase bowel screening rates, improving health outcomes for MÄori and transform the way things are done within the public health sector."

The Bowel Screening pilot ‘Saving Lives: Design and Implementation of a Bowel Screening Programme’ was an invitation-based self-testing screening programme for 50-74 year olds in the Waitemata district aimed to increase bowel screening rates, particularly amongst Maori and Pasifika. The pilot was also nominated for the Public Sector Engagement Award.

Thanks to the programme, 347 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The government announced a national roll-out of the Bowel Screening programme from July 2017.

The Waitemata AAA Screening Pilot for MÄori, Waitemata District Health Board was a finalist in Crown - Maori Relationships category.

The AAA programme developed and tested New Zealand’s first MÄori-specific Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) screening programme, in partnership with mana whenua.

The programme applied rigorous health needs analysis methods with a specific focus on reducing ethnic health inequalities. It resulted in a 78% participation rate, provided a 183% return on investment, and prevented five AAA-related deaths.