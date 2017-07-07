Marine biotoxin in shellfish in Akaroa Harbour

Friday, 7 July, 2017 - 19:17

The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury District Health Board has issued a health warning advising the public not to collect or consume shellfish harvested from all of Akaroa Harbour.

Dr Ramon Pink, Canterbury District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, says routine tests on shellfish samples taken from all of Akaroa Harbour has shown levels of Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) toxins of up to 0.76 mg/kg.

"This is above the safe limit of 0.16 mg/kg set by the Ministry for Primary Industry (MPI). Anyone eating shellfish from this area is potentially at risk of illness," Dr Pink says.

"Mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, cats-eyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish should not be eaten.

Dr Pink warns that cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin.

"Symptoms of diarrhetic shellfish poisoning typically appear within half an hour and can last for 24 hours."

Symptoms may include:

- Diarrhoea

- Vomiting

- Nausea

- Abdominal cramps

Dr Pink says PÄua, crab and crayfish may still be eaten if the gut has been completely removed prior to cooking, as toxins accumulate in the gut. If the gut is not removed its contents could contaminate the meat during the cooking process.

"If anyone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area where a public health warning has been issued, phone your usual General Practice team 24/7 and they can advise what to do with #carearoundtheclock. If it’s an emergency phone 111. You are also advised to contact Community and Public on (03) 364 1777 and keep any leftover shellfish in case it can be tested."

Monitoring of toxin levels will continue and any changes will be communicated accordingly.