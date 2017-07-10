Whirinaki Boil Water Notice lifted

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 13:55

Results received over the last five days from tests of the Whirinaki water supply have returned clear of E. Coli.

Drinking Water Assessors have confirmed that the Boil Water Notice issued last week can be lifted today. The Boil Water Notice was issued and chlorine put into the supply last Tuesday (July 4) after the results of routine tests showed a low level of E. Coli in the supply.

Chlorination would continue until further notice and testing is being carried out daily.

Investigations into the cause of the contamination are on-going.

For more information see: www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/whirinakiwater