Wellington Children's Hospital 'a real credit to Mark Dunajtschik'

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 14:26

The news that businessman Mark Dunajtschik will pay for, build and gift a children's hospital to the region deserves the highest praise and thanks, says John Milford, Wellington Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive.

"Mark is giving back to the Wellington community that he and his business has been a part of for many years. This is a truly generous contribution and will be an enduring legacy.

"This is a facility that cuts across and supports all of our community, and has been needed for some time. A purpose-built, modern children's hospital will be a real asset and will make a difference for families, not just in Wellington, but throughout the wider central region.

"There's been much work that's gone in to date. I know that many businesses have already given to the Wellington Hospital Foundation - and in light of this exciting news we await further details on how the business community can be involved.

"This is a real credit to Mark Dunajtschik."