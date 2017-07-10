NZMA incensed by lack of Ministry consultation

Monday, 10 July, 2017 - 14:34

The New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA) is incensed that the Ministry of Health is failing to consult in a meaningful way with general practice.

Following a ‘primary care strategy’ meeting convened by the Ministry last Friday, NZMA Chair Warkworth GP Dr Kate Baddock said the meeting was ostensibly to discuss the strategic future of primary care, but no representative GP organisations were invited.

"The Ministry shoulder-tapped a group of PHO organisational representatives and called it a meeting with primary care," said Dr Baddock. "In 2012, the State Service Commission’s Performance Improvement Framework report on the Ministry said its collaboration with stakeholders was a specific area needing development. It seems the Ministry has neither learnt from this, nor improved the way in which it interacts with stakeholders.

"We want to engage with the Ministry, which needs to listen to the elected representatives of general practice when discussing the future of primary care. We have the mandate to consult on behalf of our members. We expect better."