Star Jump for Starship Hospital

Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 10:07

A fun on-line photo and video sharing competition called Star Jump for Starship is expected to get New Zealanders pulling out their best moves in support of our national children’s hospital.

From 13 July New Zealanders can upload star jump photos and videos at www.starjumpforstarship.co.nz or on Instagram using the hashtag #starjumpforstarship and be in to win a great prize pack valued at more than $1000.

"Most New Zealanders know someone who has been touched by Starship in some way and Star Jump for Starship is all about Kiwis star jumping to show support for our national children’s hospital and help celebrate our 25th year," says Brad Clark, Chief Executive of the Starship Foundation.

"We’re anticipating some cool, creative and uniquely Kiwi star jump photos and videos being uploaded and shared on social media and we’re letting the public decide their favourite. We would love to see some that showcase New Zealand and tell a story about which part of New Zealand you come from."

The Star Jump for Starship winner will be the entry with the most public votes at midday on 7 August 2017 and take out the prize pack including a ready-to-use Go Pro camera thanks to PB Tech and two great Lego sets thanks to Lego.

Viewing and voting is at www.starjumpforstarship.co.nz

Starship is marking 25 years since the national children’s hospital was officially opened in 1991 with year-long celebrations. There are nearly 130,000 patient visits to Starship every year by children from all over New Zealand.

Starship is focussed on providing world-class medical care for sick and injured children from across the country when they need it most.

The Starship Foundation is a charitable social-profit organisation that needs to raise up to $10 million each year so Starship can better care for its young patients. Donations are extra to government funding and provide for initiatives such as vital clinical research and innovation, new technology and medical equipment, refurbishing older wards, staff training and community outreach projects.