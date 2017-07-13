Thursday, 13 July, 2017 - 13:51

Waitemata District Health Board (DHB) has launched a call-to-action campaign to help fight the spread of influenza in hospitals this winter.

The DHB is urging families and friends of patients to stay away from hospital if they feel unwell, to avoid the unnecessary spread of illness to already-sick patients.

Waitemata DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Brant says "Keeping your immunisations up-to-date is the best form of prevention, but there are other basic steps that can reduce the risk of spreading the flu within the hospital environment."

"The first step is to help us get your loved ones better by only visiting when you’re well. Those who do visit must follow the DHB’s hand hygiene rules, including using hand gel on arrival and departure from wards."

"By following these simple rules, you can help the DHB minimise the risk of spreading germs within our hospitals," says Brant.

The Ministry of Health estimates that 10-20 per cent of the population will be affected by influenza each year.