Precision Driven Healthcare Partnership wins at Kiwinet awards

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 10:25

Kiwinet’s MinterEllisonRuddWatts Research and Business Partnership Award has been given to the Precision Driven Healthcare Partnership, a $37.8 million collaboration between the University of Auckland, Orion Healthcare and Waitemata District Health Board.

The Partnership is a major step forward in data-driven health outcomes aimed at positioning New Zealand at the forefront of precision healthcare internationally.

It involves the University of Auckland, health software leader Orion Health and Waitemata District Health Board with new partners expected to join over its seven-year duration.

Professor John Hosking, Dean of Science at the University and a member of the Precision Health Partnership Joint Venture Board representing the University’s commercialisation company UniServices, said he was delighted the Partnership had been recognised.

As technology changes the way health services are delivered across a wide range of sectors, data analysis and ‘precision medicine’ are likely to play an increasingly large role in patient care, employing genetic, environmental and social data to drive personalised healthcare.

The Partnership will bring together researchers, industry and healthcare providers to develop new tools for improving health outcomes and ensuring New Zealand is at the forefront in a field which is developing rapidly worldwide.