DHB data science partnership wins big at research awards

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 13:47

Waitemata DHB is thrilled to have won the Research and Business Partnership Award with partners the University of Auckland and Orion Health at this year’s KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards.

The KiwiNet Awards present only five awards each year and Waitemata DHB is the only public health organisation to be recognised.

The winning program, Precision Driven Health (PDH), is a seven-year NZ$38m research partnership which improves patients’ health outcomes through data science and puts Waitemata and its partners at the cutting edge of health improvement.

Waitemata DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley said "PDH positions New Zealand at the forefront of the global transformation in healthcare known as precision medicine, enabled when all information about an individual - including his or her genetic and social profile - is available as part of an electronic health record, accessible by clinicians in real time.

"PDH's research program harnesses New Zealand's unique combination of existing electronic healthcare data and world-class research capability to enable the development of data-driven healthcare solutions that can be applied globally."

The programme has brought Waitemata District Health Board, Orion Health, and the University of Auckland together with support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More commercial partners, healthcare providers and academic institutions will join as the programme continues.

Waitemata DHB’s bowel screening pilot, which is now being rolled out nationally, was recognised earlier this month at the IPANZ Awards for outstanding achievement and innovation by a public sector organisation. Waitemata DHB has also won two public transport advocacy awards in the past fortnight.