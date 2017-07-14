Conference to deal with autism’s life-challenging transitions

Friday, 14 July, 2017 - 14:11

More than 50 speakers, some who have lived experience of autism, will participate in Altogether Autism’s biennial conference in Auckland next week.

Thanks to a generous grant from Te Pou’s Consumer Leadership Development grant, many of the conference participants will be autistic people accompanied by their family/whanau in what experts describe as the best opportunity to come up to speed with all things autistic.

The conference theme is transitions and speakers will talk about the challenges facing not only people on the spectrum but their families, caregivers, teachers, mentors and supporters.

The six key-note speakers have travelled from Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand to add their expertise to the conference. They include Professor Rita Jordan from the University of Birmingham who has been at the forefront of autism education and Australian Josh Man (crrct) who has autism and communicates through his iPad about the complicated world of bustling humans and autism.

The conference kicks off at the Auckland Airport Holiday Inn at 9am on Wednesday 19 July with a whakatau, followed by the opening address from autism advocate Paula Jessop, who has supported people in mental health services in a peer supportive manner for the last five years.