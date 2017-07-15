Eastern Bay of Plenty Medical Group launched at Matariki celebration

Saturday, 15 July, 2017 - 10:47

Te Puna Ora o Mataatua has announced the launch of the Eastern Bay of Plenty Medical Group, at a large Matariki celebration in Whakatāne last night.

The event, held to acknowledge the Māori New Year and reveal a new logo for Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, also gave the charitable organisation an opportunity to confirm the establishment of its medical services subsidiary.

Chairperson Fiona Wiremu said that the announcement shows Te Puna Ora o Mataatua is leading the way in creating an integrated health and wellbeing service for the Eastern Bay.

"The new Eastern Bay of Plenty Medical Group will be a strong player in this region, with quality general practices including Med Central and hopefully soon The Doctors at Phoenix House and Kopeopeo," she said.

"Te Puna Ora o Mataatua has a vision of enabling all whānau to improve their health and wellbeing in the long-term, and we are already seeing success through our innovative model and dedicated team delivering a range of home, community-based and medical services."

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Dr Chris Tooley said the Eastern Bay of Plenty Medical Group will be a significant mainstream medical service provider for all local people, but as a subsidiary of Te Puna Ora o Mataatua it will be guided by tikanga Māori values.

"We are about honesty, integrity, respect, loyalty and looking after each other," he said.

"The Eastern Bay of Plenty Medical Group is an exciting initiative for all of Whakatāne, Mataatua and beyond."

More than 200 guests attended the Te Puna Ora o Mataatua Matariki event held at Te Mānuka Tūtahi, which featured keynote speaker Māori Astronomer Dr Rangi Matamua and singer Maisey Rika.