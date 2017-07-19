Busy winter workload for St John

Wednesday, 19 July, 2017 - 11:35

St John experienced a significant increase in workload in June and it looks likely to continue as New Zealand experiences a cold snap with freezing conditions.

Nationally, 111 emergency calls for an ambulance have increased by 8% compared to June 2016-. The increase has seen 6% more emergency calls for an ambulance in Northland, 9% in the Waikato area and a 12% increase in the greater Auckland region.

The largest incident categories St John typically attends during the winter season are influenza type symptoms and respiratory conditions. With July and August traditionally the busiest months for St John, emergency ambulance responses are likely to increase from an average of 1,170 incidents a day to 1,333 a day. Last week St John had an average of 1,373 incidents a day - the busiest week in our history.

St John Clinical Operations Director Norma Lane says despite the busier workload, St John is prepared with extra resourcing and deployment planning. "Our St John Clinical Control Centres are constantly monitoring our resources and managing our capability through the busiest time of year with extra resourcing placed where the need is greatest," Ms Lane says.

With St John receiving about 10% more emergency ambulance incidents nationally during the colder months, Ms Lane is urging people to be prepared for the rest of winter.

"Please dress warmly, drive to the conditions, make welfare checks on elderly neighbours and make sure your regular prescriptions are filled." Winter sports injuries and winter holiday activities like skiing can also add to an increase in calls.

St John advises the public to visit your local GP for non-urgent health concerns, call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice from a nurse, and for emergencies please continue to dial 111.

-44,200 calls during June 2017 up from 40,900 calls in June 2016.