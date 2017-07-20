New disability system a step closer

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 10:48

Disability Issues and Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner says a hard-working and talented group has produced a high-level design for the transformed disability support system.

"The co-design group, which includes disabled people, worked intensively over several months to create and shape the framework for this new system," Ms Wagner says.

"Disabled people are experts in their own lives. They’ve been the driving force behind this transformation and instrumental in its design. This is a great example of ‘nothing about us, without us’."

The new system will include:

- An information hub with a number of ways to make contact and be contacted;

- Capability funding for disabled people and whÄnau to build their skills;

- A new funding model which reduces assessment and provides opportunities for investment, as well as increasing choice and control;

- Support to expand peer and whÄnau networks;

- An easy to use information collection tool which tracks how things are going for disabled people, whÄnau, providers and the system;

- A personal information profile managed by disabled people and whanau;

- A monitoring approach which reduces compliance and is proportionate to the amount of funding people receive; and

- National and local governance groups with disabled people and whÄnau representatives.

"Disabled people will experience a real and meaningful difference with the new system. There will be a lot less red tape, more choice about the support on offer, and a range of easy ways to find information through peer or whÄnau networks and online," Ms Wagner says.

Work will now begin on the detailed design, which will roll out first in Mid-Central - Palmerston North, Horowhenua, Manawatu, Otaki and Tararua districts - on July 1, 2018.

"There will be more opportunities for disabled people and others from the disability sector to contribute to the detailed design, and we’re looking at how to do that," Ms Wagner says.

For more information, visit: http://www.enablinggoodlives.co.nz/system-transformation/