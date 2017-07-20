IHC welcomes disability system transformation

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 11:49

IHC welcomes moves towards a new disability system that puts greater choice and control over services in the hands of disabled people.

The Government has today released further information on an initiative that will mean a transformation of disability support in New Zealand.

"IHC sees this as a significant step towards truly valuing all New Zealanders and recognising their rights and responsibilities so everyone can be an active and valued participant in society," says IHC Chief Operating Officer Janine Stewart.

IHC has always advocated for people with intellectual disabilities to have as much say and choice as possible in how they live their lives.

"As a service provider (IDEA Services) we are also very keen to find new models of working that provide more flexibility and allow us to continue to tailor services to directly meet people’s needs for natural and formal support."

"We congratulate these steps towards giving people with disabilities a genuine voice in designing a new system that works for the people who use it," says Janine.

"We are really pleased that the Government has involved people with disabilities throughout this process and that people with disabilities are the rightful drivers of this process."