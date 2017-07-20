High-level plan for disability support system shared with sector

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 13:24

The high-level design of the new disability support system has been shared with the sector.

A team, including disabled people, disability sector representative and officials worked intensively for several months to co-design the new system, which is planned to feature:

- an information hub with a number of ways to make contact and be contacted

- capability funding for disabled people and whÄnau to build their skills

- a new funding model which reduces assessment and provides opportunities for investment, as well as increasing choice and control

- support to expand peer and whÄnau networks

- an easy to use information collection tool which tracks how things are going for disabled people, whÄnau, providers and the system

- a personal information profile managed by disabled people and whÄnau

- a monitoring approach which reduces compliance and is proportionate to the amount of funding people receive

- national and local governance groups with disabled people and whÄnau representatives.

The work is being led by the Ministry of Health’s Sacha O’Dea.

There is still a lot of work to do on the detailed design, including what existing government funding is included within the new system, how money will be allocated between people, and what governance is appropriate. There is also testing of the design and preparing for implementation.

It will be launched in MidCentral, an area which includes Palmerston North, Horowhenua, Manawatu, Otaki and Tararua districts, with an anticipated go-live date of 1 July 2018.

You can find out more on the Enabling Good Lives website - http://www.enablinggoodlives.co.nz/system-transformation.