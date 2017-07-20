RACS applauds launch of Bariatric Surgery Registry

Thursday, 20 July, 2017 - 14:40

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) applauds the launch of the Bariatric Surgery Registry in New Zealand this week.

Run by the Obesity Surgery Society of Australia and New Zealand (OSSANZ), the registry is a bi-national initiative which collects data on patients receiving bariatric surgery in New Zealand and Australia.

Mr Richard Lander, the RACS Executive Director of Surgical Affairs for New Zealand, welcomed the launch of the registry in New Zealand as a valuable tool for improving patient outcomes.

"Registries allow us to collect and analyse data on patients following particular procedures. We use this information to review how clinical teams, hospitals and devices are performing, to identify problems early and, ultimately, to inform improvements in healthcare for patients."

"New Zealand surgeons currently contribute to registries for joint replacement, hip fractures, breast surgery, prostate surgery and cardiothoracic procedures. The launch of the Bariatric Surgery Registry will be a welcome addition."

At present, one third of New Zealanders are currently estimated to be obese. Another third are overweight.

"New Zealand is currently the third most obese country in the OECD," Mr Lander said.

"While preventative measures and promoting healthy lifestyle choices are essential for reducing our high incidence of obesity, bariatric surgery can be an effective option for some obese individuals."

The introduction of the Registry in New Zealand will provide a better picture of the long-term effects of bariatric surgery on health.

"RACS is committed to improving the quality of surgical care that our patients receive in New Zealand and Australia. The launch of initiatives such as the Bariatric Surgery Registry are important means of achieving this."