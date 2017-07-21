What happens when a dinosaur needs Waikids?

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 11:11

No matter your age, gender or if you’re a dinosaur called Safetysaurus, coming to hospital can be quite scary, especially if you’re a kid. So the team at Waikids' Waikato Hospital rallied together to make a fun and informative video for unwell kids and their whanÄu when they need to stay in hospital, highlighting the safety tips they need to know. No matter your age, gender or if you’re a dinosaur called Safetysaurus, coming to hospital can be quite scary, especially if you’re a kid.

So the Waikids team at Waikato Hospital rallied together to make a fun and informative video for unwell kids and their whanÄu when they need to stay in hospital.

"The hope is that it will alleviate some of this fear kids may face when coming to stay at Waikids while highlighting important safety tips" says director of quality and patient safety Mo Neville.

"We wanted to create something more real with shots of the wards as well as using clinical staff to show that they have the best possible staff about to take care of them.

"The character Safetysaurus was a big hit on some of the wards during the Health Quality and Safety Commission’s ‘Patient Safety Week’.

"We thought it would be the perfect character to show kids that something normally big and strong like a dinosaur can be just like one of the hundreds of kids that need to come to hospital every day.

"We filmed everything in-house and our actors Grayson, from Hamilton West School, and Holly, from Maeroa Intermediate, kindly donated a lot of their time to help us out" says Mo.

Waikids is the brand that integrates all child and youth health services provided by Waikato District Health Board, whether they are provided in hospital, clinics, in the community or in people’s homes.

From the day a Waikato baby is born until they become an adult, they are a Waikid.

The video will be made available on Waikato DHB’s webpage preparing for a hospital stay.

Find out more about Waikids here.