Water restored to majority of hospital

Friday, 21 July, 2017 - 18:33

Water has been restored to the majority of North Shore Hospital after a ruptured main interrupted supplies early this morning.

The hospital will resume receiving ambulances shortly following precautionary diversion to other public hospitals that was put in place earlier today.

Waitemata District Health Board (DHB) initiated an emergency management response as soon as the problem was discovered this morning and cancelled elective surgery for the afternoon as a further precautionary measure.

No elective surgery occurs over the weekend.

Watercare, Downers and the fire service are supporting the DHB in repair efforts and work will continue into the night.

There is no risk to any patients currently in the hospital.