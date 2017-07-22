Full water pressure restored to North Shore Hospital

Saturday, 22 July, 2017 - 12:30

Full water pressure was restored to North Shore Hospital last night after a ruptured water main interrupted supplies early Friday morning. The water main has now been successfully repaired.

Waitemata District Health Board (DHB) initiated an emergency management response as soon as the problem was discovered, cancelling elective surgery for Friday afternoon as a further precautionary measure. No elective surgery occurs over the weekend.

We would like to thank to Watercare, Downers and the New Zealand Fire Service for supporting the DHB in repair efforts.

Thanks also to Auckland DHB for its co-operation after precautionary steps were put in place and ambulances were diverted for a portion of the day. Counties Manukau DHB was also on standby to assist if required.