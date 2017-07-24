Another gold for Wintec's Biokinetic Clinic

Monday, 24 July, 2017 - 17:01

Wintec’s Centre for Sport Science and Human Performance has once again received international recognition from the American College of Sports Medicine.

For the second consecutive year, the centre has been awarded gold level accreditation by the college’s Exercise is Medicine initiative for its Biokinetic Clinic.

Exercise is Medicine is a global health initiative focused on encouraging primary care physicians and other health care providers to include physical activity when designing treatment plans for patients.

Centre for Sport Science and Human Performance director, Greg Smith said Wintec is one of just two New Zealand-based institutes to receive this accolade.

"Gold level accreditation is the highest level of recognition and recognises the work we are doing in creating collaborations between healthcare and exercise professionals to provide physical activity prescriptions," Greg said.

The Biokinetic Clinic was established in 2015 to help treat people suffering from chronic health conditions and sports injuries through prescribing personalised exercise programmes.

Biokinetic Clinic manager Glynis Longhurst said the Biokinetic has grown substantially this year due to referrals from both Sport Waikato’s Green Prescription programme and Avalon Medical Centre.

Glynis said around 100 patients had been treated at the clinic so far, with some great results.

"An individual exercise prescription runs for 12 weeks and the clients that have completed their 12 weeks have shown significant improvements in their vital signs - blood pressure, resting heart rates, cholesterol levels and blood glucose levels.

"Most clients have mentioned that they now have a better quality of life and join up for the maintenance group sessions following their programme."

Find out more about the Biokinetic Clinic at Wintec’s Centre for Sport Science and Human Performance here: https://www.wintec.ac.nz/whph/biokinetic-clinic